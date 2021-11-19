Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Univar Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

UNVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

UNVR opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $29.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $24,941,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,868 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 59.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 856,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 320,070 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 155.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,015,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 617,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 81,621 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.