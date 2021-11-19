Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 716,486 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 638,896 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 604,534 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 854.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 194,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $254.39 million, a PE ratio of 387.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

