UnMarshal Market Cap Reaches $8.48 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00071123 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00072278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00092884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,272.51 or 0.07357369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,058.12 or 0.99977515 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.