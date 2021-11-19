Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

UPST has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.55.

Shares of UPST opened at $226.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.96. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $59,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total transaction of $41,912,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,276,167 shares of company stock valued at $327,903,255 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $168,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

