Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the October 14th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE:UBP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $724.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

