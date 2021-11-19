USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the first quarter worth about $63,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in USA Truck by 123.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in USA Truck during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in USA Truck by 66,335.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the period. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

USA Truck stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $192.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $23.56.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

