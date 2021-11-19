USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 15.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USNA traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $102.07. 85,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,412. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.54. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USNA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, President Jim Brown sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $56,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $127,227.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,947 shares of company stock worth $393,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

