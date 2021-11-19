USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Update

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the October 14th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

USDP traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.71. 35,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,314. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in USD Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

