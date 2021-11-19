USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 19th. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005216 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007606 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000158 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.