UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Up 84.0% in October

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the October 14th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

UTSI stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTSI. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in UTStarcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in UTStarcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in UTStarcom by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37,321 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

