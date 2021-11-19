Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.80.

NYSE VLN opened at $9.23 on Monday. Valens Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $1,849,000.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

