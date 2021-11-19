Validity (VAL) Market Cap Hits $29.57 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Validity has a market capitalization of $29.57 million and $3.21 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Validity has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $6.66 or 0.00011906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.39 or 0.01152606 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,444,789 coins and its circulating supply is 4,442,597 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

