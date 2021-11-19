Vanda Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,363 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,160% compared to the average daily volume of 197 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.46. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $254,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,102,000 after acquiring an additional 196,831 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 36,663 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

