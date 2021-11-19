Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.0% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $167.55 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.01 and a 52 week high of $168.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.08 and its 200 day moving average is $158.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

