Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,020,118. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

