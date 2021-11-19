Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.24% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADMP. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

ADMP opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

