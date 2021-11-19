Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 461,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Intrusion were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Intrusion in the first quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Intrusion by 71.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion in the first quarter worth $233,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion in the first quarter worth $408,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $3.69 on Friday. Intrusion Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $69.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

