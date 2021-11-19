Vanguard Group Inc. Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.30% of Synlogic worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of SYBX opened at $2.51 on Friday. Synlogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

