Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,074,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 185,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNE. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Genie Energy by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Genie Energy by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 44,308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genie Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genie Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Genie Energy by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

NYSE:GNE opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.98 million, a P/E ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 0.40. Genie Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.