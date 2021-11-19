Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 771,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $7.59 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $192.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes bought 10,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

