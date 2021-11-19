Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $157,214,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 707,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.92. The company had a trading volume of 43,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average is $104.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.