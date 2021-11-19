Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VAR1. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Varta in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Varta in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €103.29 ($121.51).

VAR1 stock opened at €116.55 ($137.12) on Monday. Varta has a twelve month low of €99.70 ($117.29) and a twelve month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €121.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €129.79.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

