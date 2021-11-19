Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.10.
VBLT stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.
Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.