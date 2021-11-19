Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.10.

VBLT stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

