Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $21.38 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

