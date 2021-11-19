Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Down to $24.55

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.55, but opened at $23.03. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 2,234 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.33. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

