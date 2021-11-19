Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.33. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

