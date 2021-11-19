Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Trading Down 3.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was down 3.5% on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$30.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verano traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.37. Approximately 812,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Verano in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

