Veriti Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $46,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

Sysco stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.90 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

