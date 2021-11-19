Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 199.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 94.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $162.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.19 and a 200 day moving average of $164.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

