Veriti Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fabrinet by 1,384.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,577 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,184. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.40. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $122.53.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

