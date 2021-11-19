Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $218.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $323.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRTX. TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $253.79.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $185.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after buying an additional 187,641 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,988,000 after buying an additional 240,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.