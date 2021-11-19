Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRT. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vertiv by 148.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

