VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in VICI Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 134.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,447,000 after buying an additional 2,001,991 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,602,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,389,000.

Several research firms have commented on VICI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.16 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

