Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.91. 6,018,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,143. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

