Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) & Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Head-To-Head Review

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) and Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Victrex has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiba Bank has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Victrex and Chiba Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victrex N/A N/A N/A Chiba Bank 22.04% 5.12% 0.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Victrex and Chiba Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victrex $339.29 million 7.92 $69.15 million N/A N/A Chiba Bank $2.20 billion 2.36 $466.63 million $3.28 9.71

Chiba Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Victrex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Victrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Victrex and Chiba Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victrex 1 4 6 0 2.45 Chiba Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Victrex presently has a consensus target price of $36.32, indicating a potential upside of 17.04%. Given Victrex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Victrex is more favorable than Chiba Bank.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. The company was founded on February 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Chiba Bank Company Profile

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services. The company was founded on March 31, 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

