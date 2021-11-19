Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.25. The company has a market cap of $259.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.