Vigilant Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,339,000 after buying an additional 38,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,742,000.

Shares of TAN opened at $95.01 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.20.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

