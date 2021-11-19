Vigilant Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58.

