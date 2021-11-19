Vigilant Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 33.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.04. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $79.64 and a 12-month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

