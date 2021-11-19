Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.92, Fidelity Earnings reports.

VINP stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $12.03. 127,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,475. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

