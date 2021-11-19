Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Issues Earnings Results

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31, Briefing.com reports. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 176,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,008,077. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. Vipshop has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Vipshop alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vipshop stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Vipshop worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.