Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.00

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

