Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $68.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $796,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $44,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,033 shares of company stock worth $4,411,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.21. 3,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of -1.44.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
