Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $68.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $796,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $44,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,033 shares of company stock worth $4,411,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.21. 3,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

