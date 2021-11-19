Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

