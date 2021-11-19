Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 32,662 Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHA stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 3.89. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATHA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

