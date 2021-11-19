Virtu Financial LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,991 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Eastman Kodak worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 3,009.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 416.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

