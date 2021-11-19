Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 1,673.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302,152 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,803,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in V.F. by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in V.F. by 77.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,605,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $76.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

