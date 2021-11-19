Virtu Financial LLC Takes $328,000 Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth $903,077,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth $35,180,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth $34,307,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $55,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 846,013 shares of company stock valued at $24,984,547.

OLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

