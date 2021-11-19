Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 107.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 22.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 8,203.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD opened at $70.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

