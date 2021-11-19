Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lessened by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 9.2% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.61. The company had a trading volume of 95,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.77. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.81 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $392.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several research firms have commented on V. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

